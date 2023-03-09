Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Should Keep You Up At Night

The most overbought stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF

B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $137 to $157. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $79.16 .

RSI Value: 77.26

77.26 KOF Price Action: Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA gained 2.6% to close at $78.37 on Wednesday.

Limoneira Company LMNR

Limoneira is expected to release financial results for the first quarter ended Jan. 31, 2023, on March 9, 2023, after the market close. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $16.05.

RSI Value: 74.20

74.20 LMNR Price Action: Shares of Limoneira gained 1.3% to close at $15.94 on Wednesday.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY

Lifeway Foods will debut new flavors, including Guava Lowfat Kefir, Organic Strawberry Banana Whole Milk Kefir and Organic Black Cherry Whole Milk Kefir, along with the seasonal flavors Rainbow Cake Lowfat Kefir and Campfire S'mores Lowfat Kefir, at Natural Products Expo West 2023. The company has a 52-week high of $9.00.

RSI Value: 70.68

70.68 LWAY Price Action: Shares of Lifeway Foods gained 0.2% to close at $6.11 on Wednesday.

