Top U.S. intelligence agents on Wednesday warned that Kim Jong Un would “probably” conduct a nuclear test soon.

What Happened: The nation’s top intelligence agency, in its 35-page intelligence assessment report, wrote that the supreme leader of the isolated nation would further push his drive to build a nuclear arsenal that he sees as “the ultimate guarantor” of his rule.

The report added that Kim is likely to continue firing nuclear-capable missiles in an effort “to normalize Pyongyang’s missile testing.”

“North Korea probably is preparing to test a nuclear device to further its stated military modernization goals,” said the report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“Kim almost certainly views nuclear weapons and ICBMs as the ultimate guarantor of his autocratic rule and has no intention of abandoning those programs, believing that over time he will gain international acceptance as a nuclear power,” it added.

Pyongyang has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006. Its last nuclear test was in 2017. Seoul and Washington have repeatedly warned that Kim’s isolated nation has finished all technical preparations for a new test, which could take place soon.

According to the top U.S. intelligence community, North Korea funds its nuclear programs partly from the proceeds of criminal activity, including cryptocurrency theft. “In one heist in 2022, Pyongyang stole a record $625 million from a Singapore-based blockchain technology firm,” it said.

