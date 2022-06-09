Kim Jong-Un's Nuclear Tests Being Monitored 'Very Closely' By US

The Biden Administration is "very closely" monitoring the continued possibility of a nuclear test by Kim Jong-Un's North Korea.

What Happened: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan aboard U.S. Air Force One told media that the U.S. would have a robust response to any new missiles that North Korea may fire.

"We're also watching very closely the continuing possibility of a nuclear test, to which we would also have a robust response," he said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. also questioned China and Russia at the U.N. General Assembly, asking if they had elevated their "no limits" strategic partnership above global security.

Senior U.S. diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis told a meeting of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly in response to the vetoes in the Security Council that "We hope these vetoes are not a reflection of that partnership."

"Their explanations for exercising the veto were insufficient, not credible, and not convincing. The vetoes were not deployed to serve our collective safety and security," said DeLaurentis.

This came after Russia and China in May vetoed a U.N. council resolution drafted by the Biden Administration to impose sanctions on North Korea after it fired three ballistic missiles last month.

