Major U.S. indices closed mixed on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell concluded his second day of testimony before Congress, reaffirming his message that the central bank will resort to faster rate hikes if needed and is closely watching economic data in the coming days. According to a Reuters report, economic data released on Wednesday showed job openings remained at elevated levels, private payrolls beat consensus estimates, and home loans demand rose. Meanwhile, here's a look at the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 3.04% lower on Wednesday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday it is initiating a preliminary investigation into 120,000 Tesla Model Y vehicles following two reports of steering wheels falling off while driving, reported Reuters.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed 0.84% higher. The company is reshuffling management of its international businesses to increase its focus on India, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The shift will lead to India becoming its own sales region at Apple for the first time, the report added.

3. Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA: Shares of the company gained 11.33% in extended trading on Wednesday following insider buying. According to a new regulatory filing, director Richard Barry recently purchased a total of 88,841 shares of the company at prices ranging from $25.51 to $26.20 per share.

4. MongoDB Inc MDB: Shares of the company closed 2.26% higher but lost 10.36% in extended trading. MongoDB's fourth-quarter revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $361.3 million, which beat a Wall Street estimate of $337.66 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

5. Asana Inc ASAN: Shares of the company closed 1.83% higher on Wednesday and gained another 25.56% in extended trading. The company's fourth-quarter revenue jumped 34% year-over-year to $150.23 million, beating an estimate of $145.07 million.

