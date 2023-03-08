ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Walmart Plans 27B Pesos Investment For Mexico And Central America In 2023

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 6:52 AM | 1 min read
Walmart Plans 27B Pesos Investment For Mexico And Central America In 2023
  • Walmart Inc WMT said its Mexico and Central America unit, Walmex plans to spend 27 billion pesos in 2023. The spending amounts to a 27% increase from last year.
  • Under 45% of the investment will be used for remodeling and maintenance of the existing stores.
  • About 29% will be used to build new stores and clubs to expand the reach and bring value propositions to new customers.
  • In 2023, new stores are expected to contribute between 1.2% - 1.4% of sales growth.
  • Also Read: Walmart CEO Likely To Stay In The Role For At least Three Years
  • About 12% of the investment will be used to expand and modernize the company’s supply chain to increase growth capacity.
  • About 14% of the spending will happen toward strategic omnichannel and technology projects.
  • Walmex has received approval from Mexican authorities to acquire a Mexican fintech company. The company expects to close the transaction within the next couple of weeks.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 1.00% at $139.25 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved