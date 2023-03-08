Walmart Plans 27B Pesos Investment For Mexico And Central America In 2023

- Walmart Inc WMT said its Mexico and Central America unit, Walmex plans to spend 27 billion pesos in 2023. The spending amounts to a 27% increase from last year.
- Under 45% of the investment will be used for remodeling and maintenance of the existing stores.
- About 29% will be used to build new stores and clubs to expand the reach and bring value propositions to new customers.
- In 2023, new stores are expected to contribute between 1.2% - 1.4% of sales growth.
- Also Read: Walmart CEO Likely To Stay In The Role For At least Three Years
- About 12% of the investment will be used to expand and modernize the company’s supply chain to increase growth capacity.
- About 14% of the spending will happen toward strategic omnichannel and technology projects.
- Walmex has received approval from Mexican authorities to acquire a Mexican fintech company. The company expects to close the transaction within the next couple of weeks.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 1.00% at $139.25 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.