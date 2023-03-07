Major Wall Street indices lost over 1% on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated in his testimony before Congress that the central bank would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if faster tightening seem to be warranted. The Dow Jones closed 1.72% lower entering negative territory on a year-to-date return basis while yields on the 2-year Treasury notes surged to their highest since 2007 at over 5%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 3.15% lower on Tuesday. CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday stated the company's next-generation small car would operate mostly in autonomous mode, similar to a promise he made in 2020, Reuters reported.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of the company closed 0.21% lower on Tuesday. The retail giant defeated a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 7,000 workers in California that claimed the company should have reimbursed remote-working employees during the pandemic for home office expenses, according to a Reuters report.

3. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD: Shares of the company closed 2.08% lower on Tuesday but gained 5.82% in extended trading. The company registered a total revenue of $637.4 million, up 48% compared to the same period of the prior fiscal. GAAP loss from operations stood at $61.5 million, compared to $23.5 million in the same period of the prior fiscal.

4. WW International Inc WW: Shares of the company closed 79.07% higher on Tuesday. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share compared to the consensus analyst estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share. WW International also announced it will acquire Sequence for a net purchase price of $106 million.

5. Sea Ltd SE: Shares of the company closed 21.78% higher on Tuesday. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue at $3.5 billion, beating the consensus of $3.06 billion.

