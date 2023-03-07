Why NIO Shares Are Moving

NIO Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 3.11% to $9.02 during Tuesday's session. Shares of Chinese companies are trading lower following a decline in China exports. Additionally, comments from China's new Foreign Minister have caused concerns over US-China relations. US regulatory pressures on TikTok could also impact Chinese stocks.

So What's Going On In China?

Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during the meeting with the media, warned the U.S. of catastrophic consequences if it continues "on the wrong path."

If the US does not "hit the brakes, and continues on the wrong path, there will surely be conflict and confrontation," Gang said, according to The South China Morning Post

