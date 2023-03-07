Here Are The Top 5 US Fast-Food Restaurants According To Revenue, #2 Is Far Behind

Fast-food chains have become a ubiquitous part of modern America. From small local diners to global fast-food giants, there's a wide variety of options when it comes to grabbing a quick meal. In this article, we'll explore the five most popular fast-food chains in the U.S., based on global revenue data from Statista.

5. Taco Bell: Operated by Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, Taco Bell is the fourth most popular fast food chain in the U.S. Taco Bell was founded in 1962 and has over 7,000 locations in over 20 countries. In 2019, Taco Bell’s global revenue was over $1.5 billion.

4. Wendy's Co WEN: Founded in 1969, Wendy’s is the third largest hamburger fast food chain in the world with over 6,000 locations. According to Statista, their annual revenue in 2019 was just over $2 billion.

3. KFC: Operated by Yum! Brands and founded in 1930, KFC is the world’s second-largest fast-food chain with over 21,000 locations in over 130 countries. In 2019, KFC’s global revenue was over $5 billion.

2. Burger King: Operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, the chain was first founded in 1954 and has over 18,000 locations in over 100 countries. In 2019, Burger King’s global revenue was over $10 billion.

1. McDonald's Corp MCD: The fast-food giant has been a staple in American culture since opening its first restaurant in 1940. Today, McDonald’s is the largest fast-food chain in the world, with 38,695 restaurants in over 120 countries. According to Statista, their annual revenue in 2019 was nearly $40 billion, making them the number one fast-food chain in the U.S.

While not always considered the healthiest option, fast-food chains provide an affordable and convenient option for those on the go.

