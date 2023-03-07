Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn’t by himself on trips to the restroom at the company’s San Francisco headquarters, as the billionaire entrepreneur is always accompanied by at least two bodyguards.

What Happened: Musk, who purchased Twitter in October 2022, is in the company of bodyguards who were described by an anonymous Twitter employee as “bulky” and “tall,” reported Insider, citing the BBC.

The unnamed engineer told the BBC that Musk’s use of bodyguards inside the Twitter premises denoted a lack of trust in the company’s employees.

In May, Musk tweeted that owning Twitter “probably won’t increase my life expectancy.”

See Also: Top Tech ETFs Right Now

Why It Matters: Musk-led Twitter fired 200 staff members just last month. The company’s headcount has fallen from 7,500 when took over to around 2,000 at the time of writing.

Last year, Musk tweeted “if I die in mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya” after a Twitter spat with a Russian official.

The entrepreneur expressed agreement with a social media post that said he had become the “public enemy number one to some very very bad people.”

Musk’s nod to the Twitter post came after a car carrying his son X was allegedly followed by a stalker in Los Angeles, California. Later, the stalker was revealed to be an Uber Driver who had expressed interest in Musk’s ex-partner Claire Boucher.

Read Next: Meta Shuns ChatGPT Model In Sharing AI Tools Despite Leak Rumors For 'Responsibility, Openness'

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk on Flickr