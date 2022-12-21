Elon Musk's 'Crazy Stalker' Revealed As Uber Driver — Police Reach Out To Tesla CEO's Security Team Over Incident

The South Pasadena Police Department is looking to question Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security team for obtaining statements in connection to an alleged stalking incident that took place last week.

What Happened: The police department said in a statement, first noted on The Verge, that the victim in the case of the alleged assault was a member of Musk’s security team.

“Detectives are reviewing evidence and video footage of the incident. Efforts to contact Mr. Musk and his security team for statements are underway,” according to the statement.

The police urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them.

Why It Matters: Using a video, The Washington Post narrowed down the alleged stalker, who had rented the involved vehicle, as Brandon Collado.

Collado confirmed to the Post that he was the person in the video shared by Musk earlier. He also shared a video shot of Musk’s security guard. Collado is a driver for Uber Eats and expressed interest in Musk’s ex-partner Grimes.

Musk said on the revelation on Twitter that for a moment he had “almost considered not giving him 5 stars!”

Following the stalking incident, Twitter ushered in a new “doxxing” policy that prohibits sharing someone’s live location in most cases.

Twitter accounts of several high-profile journalists were subsequently suspended for violating the new rule.

