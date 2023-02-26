Elon Musk reportedly laid off at least 200 more Twitter employees on Saturday, including the lady who slept on the floor when her team was “pushing round the clock to make deadlines.”

What Happened: Since acquiring Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, Musk has steadily slashed a significant number of employees from about 7,500 as he sought to reduce costs.

The recent layoff spree cut back at least 200 employees, or 10% of the 2,000 still working for the microblogging site, reported the New York Times, citing three people familiar with the matter.

See Also: Edward Snowden Says This App ‘Replaces Things Like Twitter And Instagram’

Among those affected were several founders of small tech companies that Twitter acquired over the years. This includes Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter, also known as the founder of Squad, a screen sharing and video chat app.

Crawford also oversaw Musk’s ambitious plans for Twitter Blue, including monetizing the coveted blue checkmark. She gained overnight popularity in November last year as the lady who slept on the floor.

Late on Sunday, Crawford responded to reports of her getting fired, saying: “The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake.”

Why It’s Important: Twitter sacked almost 50% of the company’s workforce globally in 2022. Musk defended the decision by saying, “there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

Soon after, when Musk gave employees an ultimatum about Twitter 2.0, hundreds of people chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work “long hours at high intensity.”

This and smaller layoffs and resignations further reduced the staff count to around 2000, the report noted.

During an internal Twitter meeting in late November, Musk told employees there were no more plans for staff reductions — which was true until now.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Edward Snowden Blasts Elon Musk Over Twitter Lockout Of Wife’s Account