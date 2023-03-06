As rumors about possible yellow Apple Inc. AAPL smartphones are doing rounds, Apple analyst Mark Gurman calls a new color launch “imminent.”

What Happened: Gurman took to Twitter and said that nearly a year after the announcement of the green iPhone 13, a new iPhone 14 color is imminent.

Almost a year ago, on March 8, Apple launched the alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13. Given that Apple tends to operate on a relative-clockwork schedule, Gurman’s post ignited speculation about another Spring color update.

While his update is generic, it adds weight to reports about an impending yellow iPhone launch. Reports also suggested that an Apple press briefing could happen this week, according to AppleInsider.

Why It’s Important: Last week, it was reported that Apple users no longer prefer the iconic shades of black or white for their smartphones. In fact, with iPhone 14, purple has become the new favorite.

As of December last year, 42% of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users own the smartphone model in purple color. This is almost double the 23% for “Space Black” and “Midnight,” while only 11% of users prefer the latest Apple smartphone in “Starlight” and “Silver.”

