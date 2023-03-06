China, on Monday, slammed the U.S. as Washington is mulling new legislation to ban foreign technology products amid fears of Beijing spying.

What Happened: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said the U.S. was trying to deprive Beijing of developmental rights and perpetuate its own hegemony.

The ministry official made the remarks in response to a question on TikTok being potentially a target in an upcoming U.S. bill banning some foreign technology, reported Reuters.

Senator Mark Warner on Sunday said two U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation this week that aims at letting the President Joe Biden-led administration “ban or prohibit” foreign technology products such as Chinese social media platform TikTok.

Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said TikTok would be “one of the potentials” for review under the bill.

The Chinese-owned TikTok is facing massive pressure over concerns that data about U.S. users could end up in the hands of the Xi Jinping government.

Recently, China also criticized Washington after the latter banned the video-sharing app TikTok. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called the governmental ban an abuse of state power.

While Beijing criticized the U.S. ban on Chinese apps, the Asian nation has long blocked many foreign social media platforms, including the tech giants YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

