China on Tuesday slammed the U.S. for banning the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok.

What Happened: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, calling the governmental ban an abuse of state power, said it reveals Washington's own insecurities.

The U.S. "has been overstretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to suppress other countries' companies," Mao Ning said at a daily briefing on Tuesday, reported The Guardian.

"How unsure of itself can the US, the world's top superpower, be to fear a young person's favorite app to such a degree?"

While Beijing criticized the U.S. ban on Chinese apps, the Asian nation has long blocked many foreign social media platforms, including the tech giants YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The White House, in guidance issued Monday, gave all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices.

Apart from the U.S., India, Pakistan and Canada also joined the list of countries that have completely or partially banned the use of ByteDance-owned TikTok.

