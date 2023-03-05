U.S. markets ended in the green on Friday with major indices gaining over 1% as investors and traders weighed in on the fall in U.S. Treasury yields. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.97% higher while the S&P 500 rose 1.61%. The Dow Jones gained 1.17%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 3.61% higher on Friday. The company said it is recalling 3,470 units of 2022-2023 Model Y vehicles due to issues with second-row seats. One or more bolts that secure the seat back frames to the lower seat frame may not have been securely tightened as per specifications, the company said in a filing with the National Highway Transport Safety Administration.

2. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: Shares of Nvidia closed 2.47% higher on Friday. The company's plans to sell technology to China’s Huawei could be unsuccessful if the U.S. government moves forward with a proposal to further halt shipments to the blacklisted company, Reuters reported, citing a draft report by a government contractor.

3. Ford Motor Co F: Shares of the company closed 4.22% higher on Friday. The company said it was studying ways to increase the output of gasoline-powered and hybrid F-150 trucks at a Michigan factory as part of a broader plan to expand the production of many models, according to a Reuters report.

4. C3.ai Inc AI: Shares of the company ended 33.65% higher on Friday. It reported a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, ahead of the expected 22-cent loss. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained a ‘Neutral' rating on the stock but raised the price target to $24. Ives said that with increased demand for its AI products, C3.ai was experiencing tailwinds in the market.

5. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA: Shares of the company closed 64.7% higher on Friday. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Kala reported a net loss of $12.8 million compared to a net loss of $47.6 million for the same period in 2021.

