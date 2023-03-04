Tesla Recalls 3,470 Model Y Vehicles And A Software Update Won't Resolve The Issue

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced a recall for its Model Y electric SUV. This one involves a physical recall as opposed to over-the-air updates, which CEO Elon Musk does not categorize as a recall in its strict sense.

Tesla called back 2022-2023 Model Y vehicles numbering 3,470 due to issues with second-row seats. One or more of the bolts that secure the seat back frames to the lower seat frame may not have been torqued to specifications, the company said in a filing with the National Highway Transport Safety Administration.

This might lead to the seat belt system not performing as designed in a collision, which in turn increases the risk of an injury for occupants seated in affected second-row seating positions, the EV maker added.

The company said it has identified five warranty claims as of Feb. 23, 2023, potentially related to the condition. There have been no injuries or deaths related to such conditions that Tesla is aware of, the company added.

The issue will be rectified free of charge following an inspection of the bolts, which will be retorqued to specifications wherever it is warranted, the company said.

Tesla closed Friday's session 3.61% higher at $197.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

