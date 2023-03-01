Vladimir Putin’s administration introduced new amendments to the law that could now land Russians in jail for up to 15 years or pay a hefty fine.

What Happened: As Putin's war in Ukraine intensified, Russia introduced new law amendments to parliament to further strengthen its censorship laws for discrediting the armed forces and private mercenaries such as the Wagner Group.

Any public dissemination of knowingly false information about the forces will be punishable, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, said, citing the amendments to the criminal code.

“As well as public actions aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, volunteer formations, organizations and persons who are facilitated in the implementation of tasks assigned to the…Armed Forces,” would be punishable, Volodin wrote on Telegram.​​

“This initiative will protect everyone who today is risking their lives to ensures the security of the country and our citizens … The punishment for violators will be severe.”

Earlier in January, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, complained that there are bloggers and Telegram channels that discredit his fighters who can’t be punished under existing laws.

As per the new amendments, the "violators" envisages fines of up to five million roubles (about $66,500), correctional or forced labor of up to five years, as well as imprisonment of up to 15 years.

Last year, Russia’s parliament passed laws outlining hefty jail terms and fines for those who knowingly distribute “false information” or discredit its armed forces.

