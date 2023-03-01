American business magnate and the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT Bill Gates, on his tour to India, met his ex-classmate from Harvard, Anand Mahindra.

What Happened: Gates, who met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai, also held discussions with the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra MAHMF and popular Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Mahindra shared photos of the duo, noting that their discussions were about multiplying social impact and "not about IT or any business."

"Good to see Bill Gates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact," Mahindra tweeted.

The popular Indian tycoon added that he also "got a free" autographed copy of Gates' book “The Road Ahead,” which read, "To Anand, best wishes to my classmate. Bill Gates."

Gates quoted Mahindra's tweet and said, “It was a pleasure to meet with Anand Mahindra and discuss our efforts to increase women’s economic power in India. We talked about opportunities to collaborate on areas like agriculture, digital financial services, and climate."

The American billionaire turned philanthropist on Tuesday held discussions with the Reserve Bank of India Governor on various topics, including financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending. Gates said last week that the South-Asian nation gives him hope for the future.

