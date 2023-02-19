Bill Gates Says Killing This Insect Can Save 400,000 Lives A Year

Billionaire Bill Gates and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently took questions from an AI chatbot at the Imperial College of London.

Gates was asked on Friday what gave him the most hope and to share his views on the actions individuals and governments could take to create a better future for all. The technocrat quickly mentioned “human innovation” as the thing that gave him the most hope.

He also listed the problems humanity is facing, including climate change, inequities and infant mortality. While the world has been successful in bringing down child deaths from 10 million a year to 5 million a year with vaccines, the 5 million incidences are too many, he said. On a positive note, he pointed out that new vaccines are being invented.

The pandemic, though deleterious, served to accelerate vaccine science, Gates said. He noted that places like Oxford University are working on a malaria vaccine.

“So, my optimism and hope is that we've got more people being educated all over the world. We've got more sharing of information,” Gates said. "And so I think even though it's daunting, and the economic cycle is challenging us right now, I think the future is very bright," he added.

The billionaire also noted that at the Imperial College, research is being conducted on ways to kill mosquitoes.

“We can save 400,000 lives a year if we can kill mosquitoes to help us get rid of malaria. We're in a place of fantastic innovation,” he added.

