Bill Gates Says This Country Gives Him 'Hope For The Future,' Why He's Excited To Visit

Bill Gates says India gives him "hope for the future" due to its success in addressing major challenges such as poverty, hunger, and disease.

The Microsoft co-founder, who has traveled to Africa several times to address issues related to climate change and global health, believes that India's approach to innovation and scaling solutions can be a model for tackling today's biggest challenges.

In a blog post, the philanthropist highlighted the link between climate change and global health, pointing out that they are inextricably linked.

Hotter temperatures caused by climate change can lead to increased food insecurity, infectious diseases, and poverty, particularly in vulnerable communities. To break that cycle, Gates said that progress must be made on both fronts simultaneously.

He cited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa as an example of how innovative approaches can tackle these challenges. Researchers at IARI developed chickpea varieties that are more drought-resistant and provide higher yields, which are essential for smallholder farmers and families who rely on them for nutrition.

The new varieties will help India continue to feed its growing population and support its farmers, even as climate change threatens crop yields.

Gates also praised India's approach to scaling solutions, highlighting various successes, including:

Eradicating polio

Lowering HIV transmission rates

Reducing poverty

Cutting infant mortality, and

Increasing access to sanitation and financial services.

In a show of support for India's innovative approach, Gates said he is traveling to India next week to witness the progress being made by innovators and entrepreneurs. He plans to meet with Breakthrough Energy Fellow Vidyut Mohan and his team, who are turning waste into biofuels and fertilizers in remote agricultural communities, and to see firsthand IARI's efforts to create more drought-tolerant crops.

Despite limited resources, Gates said that collaboration and novel approaches can turn limited resources into large pools of funding and knowledge, leading to progress.

