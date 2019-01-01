QQQ
May 7, 2021
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd founded in 1945 as a steel trading company, Mahindra is today a diversified industrial and services conglomerate with headquarters in Mumbai, India. It has a presence in the automotive, farm equipment, IT Services, aerospace and defense, and financial services industries, among others. The company has more than 150 subsidiaries serving customers and clients in more than 100 countries. India is its home market, making up the majority revenue and its manufacturing core.

Mahindra & Mahindra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCPK: MAHMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mahindra & Mahindra's (MAHMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mahindra & Mahindra.

Q

What is the target price for Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mahindra & Mahindra

Q

Current Stock Price for Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF)?

A

The stock price for Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCPK: MAHMF) is $11.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:19:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 23, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCPK:MAHMF) reporting earnings?

A

Mahindra & Mahindra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mahindra & Mahindra.

Q

What sector and industry does Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) operate in?

A

Mahindra & Mahindra is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.