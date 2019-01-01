Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd founded in 1945 as a steel trading company, Mahindra is today a diversified industrial and services conglomerate with headquarters in Mumbai, India. It has a presence in the automotive, farm equipment, IT Services, aerospace and defense, and financial services industries, among others. The company has more than 150 subsidiaries serving customers and clients in more than 100 countries. India is its home market, making up the majority revenue and its manufacturing core.