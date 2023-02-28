After Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL reportedly declared “code red” and CEO Sundar Pichai increased involvement in the company’s AI strategy, Meta Platforms Inc. META has also decided to focus on AI-powered tools.

What Happened: OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, chatGPT, ignited a heated chatbot battle that now has big tech names involved, such as Google and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

See Also: How To Buy Meta (Formerly Facebook) Stock

Mark Zuckerberg‘s Meta is also stepping into this cutting-edge ecosystem and creating a “new top-level product group” focused on generative AI to turbocharge their work.

The tech giant is pulling together several teams to work on this project.

“In the short term, we’ll focus on building creative and expressive tools. Over the longer term, we’ll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways.” Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post.

He added, “We’re exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences.”

Last week, Meta unveiled a large language model named LLaMA. The model will be a research tool for building AI-based chatbots and other products.

Why It’s Important: Snap Inc. SNAP has also announced releasing an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT for its subscription members on the app, reported Bloomberg.

Snap is the latest entry in the race to offer users digital tools to answer questions in a natural conversational format, followed by Microsoft’s Bing Chat and Google’s newest language model for dialogue application, Bard.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Want To Get A Meta Subscription Badge And Stand Out From The Crowd? Here’s What You Need To Know