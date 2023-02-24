Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday said Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping's alliance is "inevitable" as the Ukraine war enters its second year.

What Happened: Musk, in reply to entrepreneur and investor David Sacks, said that China and Russia alliance will become stronger over time.

"A Russia-China alliance is inevitable. It will grow much stronger over time."

The comments from the tech billionaire were prompted by Sacks' tweet where he criticized President Joe Biden's "dangerous and foolish" war “on autocracy."

Sacks, quoting a tweet claiming that China was negotiating to supply Russia with suicide drones for use against Ukraine, wrote, "during the Cold War, the U.S. made an effort to keep Russia and China divided, despite both being murderous communist regimes. Now we're pushing them closer together as a result of Biden's war on autocracy. This is dangerous and foolish."

While China has proposed its plan to pave the way for peace talks, Beijing has often hailed its ties with Moscow and refrained from criticizing the invasion of Ukraine.

In talks with a top Chinese diplomat earlier this week, Putin also hailed Russia’s deepening ties with China and said cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is “very important for stabilizing the international situation.”

“The current international situation is indeed critical and complex but the relationship between China and Russia is solid as a mountain and can stand the test of international risks,” Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi told Putin.

