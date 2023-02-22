Major indices closed mixed on Wednesday as investors and traders weighed in on the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s policy meeting in early February. The minutes stated that although the participants agreed there were recent signs of inflationary pressures moderating, it remained well above the Committee’s longer-run goal of 2% and that the labor market remained very tight, contributing to continuing upward pressures on wages and prices. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.77% higher on Wednesday. Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the company will make California its global engineering home, even though its corporate headquarters are now in Texas. He announced the news with the state's governor, Gavin Newsom, the report said.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 1.28% higher on Wednesday. Amazon and 1life Healthcare Inc ONEM announced the retail giant has completed its acquisition of One Medical, a technology-powered primary care organization.

3. Nvidia Corporation NVDA: Shares of Nvidia gained 8.75% in extended trading. The company reported a revenue of $6.05 billion, slightly ahead of the Street estimate of $6.01 billion. It reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of 88 cents compared to the consensus estimate of 81 cents.

4. Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR: Shares of the company rose 28.81% on Wednesday and gained another 3.92% in extended trading. The company announced an expansion of its partnership with Mercedes-Benz to enable enhanced automated driving capabilities across a broad range of next-generation production vehicle lines.

5. Enovix Corp ENVX: Shares of the company closed 3.89% higher and gained another 13.29% in extended trading. The company reported a net loss of $11.18 million against a loss of $84.56 million in the same period last year.

