Apple Inc.’s AAPL Watch Series 7 saved a Redditor’s life after alerting the person about a racing pulse rate, which led to the diagnosis of severe internal bleeding.

What Happened: A Redditor who goes by the name ‘digitalmofo’ posted to the r/AppleWatch subreddit, recounting the life-saving experience with Apple Watch.

According to the Redditor, the iPhone and Apple Watch was set to ‘Do Not Disturb’ for work one week before the incident. Later, while taking a lunch break, the user felt tired and went to the couch for a “quick nap.”

However, things started escalating when the user woke up and saw at least 10 notifications on the Apple Watch about the pulse rate being higher than usual.

The user took leave for the rest of the day and tried to lie down, but the pulse rate continued to race. Then the person consulted Dr. My Dr via a video chat but eventually called emergency services.

The responders initially thought it was a heart attack but later diagnosed it with Gastrointestinal or GI bleeding. Had the transfusion not been done on time, the user would “not have made it.”

The post was first spotted by Apple Insider.

Why It’s Important: Apple products have, time and again, helped save lives. In January, an English woman said Apple Watch alerted her about an unidentified heart condition.

In December, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature helped a man stranded in a remote area of Alaska reach out to emergency responders.

In November, Apple Watch Series 7 helped save a 17-year-old Indian teenager who fell into a 150-foot valley.

