Apple Inc. AAPL has released adoption rates data for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 — and while the former’s numbers are thriving, the latter witnessed a setback.

What Happened: According to the data, 81% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years now run on the iOS 16 version, while only 15% use iPhone 15. The rest 4% of iPhones are running on unnamed previous iOS versions.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Similarly, 72% of all devices run iOS 16 version, while 20% of people use iOS 15. The remaining 8% of iPhones continue to rely on earlier iOS versions.

On the iPad side, 53% of all devices introduced in the last four years use iPadOS 16, while 39% use its predecessor. Remaining 8% run previous unnamed iPadOS versions.

50% of all iPad devices run iPadOS 16, followed closely by iPadOS 15, with a 37% adoption rate. The rest, 13% of owners, still use an earlier operating system version.

Why It’s Important: When unveiling the adoption rate data in 2022, Apple said that adoption of iOS 16 is higher than iOS 15, reported Apple Insider.

In comparison, iPadOS 16 adoption rate lags behind iPadOS 15, likely because of features like Stage Manager — a system that makes managing multiple windows more convenient by putting together the app spaces with resizable windows.

Stage Manager on iPadOS 16 received major criticism from users complaining that it was unstable, challenging and had interface glitches, the report noted.

Since then, Apple has made some improvements and fixes to the Stage Manager feature.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Still Using MacOS Big Sur? Apple Finally Rolls Out Fix For Safari Favorites Bug But Leaves Out Other Patches