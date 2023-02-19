Jimmy Carter's Georgia Church Marks His Absence As Former President Receives Hospice Care At Home

On Sunday, Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia marked the absence of former President Jimmy Carter, who is currently receiving hospice care.

Carter, 98, has been teaching Bible class at the church since the 1980s, and continued to do so even after his cancer diagnosis in 2015, according to CNN.

On Saturday, a statement from The Carter Center announced that the former president had decided to receive end-of-life care at home instead of further medical treatment.

During Sunday service, the congregation prayed for Carter and his family, and the choir sang “America the Beautiful” in his honor.

The 39th president, Carter was a peanut farmer and U.S. Navy lieutenant before entering politics. He was elected governor of Georgia before serving a single term as President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

After his presidency, Carter founded The Carter Center, advocating for world peace and health. The Center has worked to promote democracy by monitoring foreign elections, and has also worked to reduce diseases in developing countries. Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work toward global peace.

Carter has been a high-profile volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, and became the oldest living U.S. president in history after the death of George H.W. Bush in 2018. In 2019, Carter underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma.

Photo: Randy von Liski on flickr