Twitter Will Charge Users To Secure Accounts Via Text Message: Here's When It Takes Effect

Social network giant Twitter has recently announced that it will start charging its subscribers to authenticate and secure their accounts via text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method.

The company recently tweeted that after March 20, "only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method."

The two-factor authentication adds a layer of security to Twitter accounts, instead of only entering a password to log in.

In a blog post, Twitter announced the two-factor login method.

"While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately, we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used - and abused - by bad actors," Twitter said in the blog.

"So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier," the blog post mentioned.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck

Twitter is giving 30 days to the non-Twitter Blue subscribers already enrolled in 2FA to disable this method and enroll in another.

However, disabling text message 2FA does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account.

"We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead. These methods require you to possess the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure," the blog post stated.

A Twitter user mentioned that the company was changing policy "because Telcos Used Bot Accounts to Pump 2FA SMS" and that the company was losing $60 million yearly "on scam SMS."

Replying to the post, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said, "Yup."

Since Musk acquired Twitter, the company has been surrounded by controversies followed by updates and negative feedback.

Earlier in January, it was reported that Musk's ambitious Twitter Blue subscription model was attracting fewer users than he'd have liked.

Initially, Twitter launched the Blue verification for $8 per month, but the service was paused after the platform was flooded with verified trolls, and then it was relaunched in December.

Musk's decision to monetize the blue checkmark received massive backlash from netizens and celebrities like author Stephen King.

In December 2022, Musk stated that before the acquisition, Twitter was being scammed "$60 million per year for SMS texts."

Now Read: Elon Musk Co-Founded OpenAI, But Now He Says ChatGPT Parent 'Not What I Intended At All'