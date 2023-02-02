After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9.
What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
