Amid media reports indicating that the U.S. may have been involved in the destruction of Nord Stream gas pipelines last September, Russia has asked Washington to try to prove that it was not behind the blasts.

What Happened: The Russian embassy to the United States said on Thursday that Russia considers the destruction of Nord Stream pipelines “an act of international terrorism” and would not allow it to be swept under the rug, reported Reuters.

The Russian embassy made the comments referring to a recent report by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which cited unidentified sources claiming that the U.S. Navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.

The U.S. has dismissed the allegations as “utterly false and complete fiction.”

“It is pure disinformation that the United States was behind what transpired,” U.S. Department of State spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

