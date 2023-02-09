ñol


Nord Stream Blast: European Investigators Trying To Cover Up, Says Russia

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 1:45 PM | 1 min read
  • Russia's foreign ministry has reportedly accused European countries of trying to hide the results of their investigations of the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts that happened in September last year.
  • "The investigation is being carried out in such a way that... the remains are literally and figuratively left in the water," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, according to the state-run RIA news agency.
  • Also Read: Nord Stream Blasts: White House Slams Pulitzer Prize Winner Seymour Hersh's Story On US Role As 'Complete Fiction.'
  • Swedish and other European investigators say the attacks were carried out on purpose without mentioning who was responsible. Russia has blamed the explosions on Western sabotage without providing any evidence.
  • The blasts being investigated by Swedish and Danish authorities could put three of Nord Stream 1 and 2's four undersea lines permanently out of use, Reuters reported.
  • Moscow had asked Stockholm to be allowed to join the investigation, but Sweden and Denmark refused.
  • Preliminary results of the damage site inspection, 'technogenic craters' with a depth of 3 to 5 meters were found on the seabed at a distance of about 248 meters from each other
  • The section of the pipe between the craters is destroyed, and the radius of pipe fragments dispersion is at least 250 meters. 
  • Also, a Swedish prosecutor said that the investigation on damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines revealed traces of explosives at the site, confirming sabotage.

