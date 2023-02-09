Nord Stream Blast: European Investigators Trying To Cover Up, Says Russia

- Russia's foreign ministry has reportedly accused European countries of trying to hide the results of their investigations of the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts that happened in September last year.
- "The investigation is being carried out in such a way that... the remains are literally and figuratively left in the water," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, according to the state-run RIA news agency.
- Swedish and other European investigators say the attacks were carried out on purpose without mentioning who was responsible. Russia has blamed the explosions on Western sabotage without providing any evidence.
- The blasts being investigated by Swedish and Danish authorities could put three of Nord Stream 1 and 2's four undersea lines permanently out of use, Reuters reported.
- Moscow had asked Stockholm to be allowed to join the investigation, but Sweden and Denmark refused.
- Preliminary results of the damage site inspection, 'technogenic craters' with a depth of 3 to 5 meters were found on the seabed at a distance of about 248 meters from each other.
- The section of the pipe between the craters is destroyed, and the radius of pipe fragments dispersion is at least 250 meters.
- Also, a Swedish prosecutor said that the investigation on damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines revealed traces of explosives at the site, confirming sabotage.
