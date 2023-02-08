The White House on Wednesday dismissed a blog post by a U.S. investigative journalist which alleged the United States was responsible for explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"This is utterly false and complete fiction," said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, according to a Reuters report. Spokespeople for the CIA and State Department said the same, the report added.

The Report: In a post titled “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline” on Substack, Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, said the pipelines were destroyed using C4 explosives.

Hersh wrote that Biden’s decision to sabotage the pipelines came after more than nine months of highly secret back-and-forth debate inside Washington’s national security community about how to best reach that goal. The President saw the pipelines as a vehicle for Vladimir Putin to weaponize natural gas for his political and territorial ambitions, Hersh said in his report.

Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden tweeted the story by Hersh, and added, “The whole system revolves around the idea that the majority can be made to believe anything, so long as it is repeated loudly and often. And it works.”

Response: The United States and NATO have called the incident "an act of sabotage," according to Reuters. Moscow has accused the West of the unexplained explosions but neither side has provided evidence, the report said.

Russia's foreign ministry said the United States had questions to answer over its role in explosions on the pipelines, the report added.

