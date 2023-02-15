Apple Inc. AAPL releases macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 update fixing missing icons in Safari Favorites issues — but mentions no other security update.

What Happened: macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 is likely just a bug fix update considering it doesn’t have any security Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure or CVE numbers attached to it, reported Apple Insider.

Many users complained about icons graying out or missing from the Safari Favorites page in late January and early February. This problem occurred after they updated to macOS Big Sur 11.7.3.

The latest update addresses the aforementioned issue and likely contains the typical stability and performance improvements accompanied by more minor updates. However, no other updates or security patches were mentioned.

Why It’s Important: macOS Big Sur was originally launched in 2020. Since then, Apple has released an update from time to time.

Apple users who have older Macs and were unable to update macOS Big Sur in the past will see an option to update their system manually under System Preferences, the report noted.

While automatic updates are enabled by default, some users might have disabled the feature to avoid buggy updates and those devices will require a manual update.

