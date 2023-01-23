Apple Inc. AAPL continues to update older devices, going back to the iPhone 5s. Here’s a complete list of models that have received a software update.

What Happened: After making the iOS 12.5.6 software update available for iPhone 5s and some other older models last year, Apple has now released iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3 and other updates for devices as old as 10 years.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

The oldest iPhone model supported by iOS 12.5.7 is the 2013 iPhone 5s.

Other updates and models are:

iOS 12.5.7: iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3: iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)

The new updates for older devices also include macOS Big Sur 11.7.3 and macOS Monterey 12.6.3.

Why It’s Important: The aforementioned updates address similar bugs and security patches in the latest iOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura, reported Appleinsider.

Apple rolled out iOS 16.3 developer Beta 1 in December last year. It is now available for iPhone users to download. The update came with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and Security Keys for Apple ID, among other things.

To update their devices, users need to open the Settings app and select Software Update under the General Tab.

It is pertinent to note that once a device is upgraded with the latest software update, it cannot be downgraded to the prior version.

Read Next: iPhone 4 Bursts Into Flames In Ohio Family’s House