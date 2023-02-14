Apple Inc. AAPL has released a new iPhone 14 advertisement featuring former National Hockey League or NHL players — and it’s hilarious, but in a grisly way.

What Happened: In the new Apple ad, former NHL players P.K. Subban and Joe Thornton appear to be touting iPhone 14’s long battery life.

In the video, they seem stranded somewhere under the sky during a winter storm and searching for something using their iPhone 14 flashlights.

The pair first find a hockey stick and then a missing tooth. Thornton goes running to Subban with a knocked-out tooth and the latter puts it into his mouth, but it doesn’t fit.

At this point in the video, it’s clear that they are searching for Subban’s missing tooth and will continue to do so.

“Our longest battery life ever on iPhone 14 Plus — for when the hunt is on, and you need it the most. Relax, it’s iPhone,” Apple stated in the video description.

Watch the complete video here:

At the time of writing, the latest Apple ad posted by the Apple Canada channel on YouTube received over 5,600 views.

Why It’s Important: In the description, Apple explicitly highlights iPhone 14 Plus. It could be the tech giant’s way of bringing more attention to the model, considering it hasn’t received as momentum as other devices in the lineup, according to Apple Insider.

According to Apple, the battery life of the iPhone 14 Plus is up to 26 hours. However, the battery will drain relatively quickly if users continue to use the flashlight for extended periods.

