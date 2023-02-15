Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Wednesday despite an initial dip following the release of the January retail sales figure that showed the economy is still running hot and indicated the Federal Reserve will have to continue its rate hikes for some time to come. Retail sales in the U.S. rose 3% month-over-month in January, recording the biggest growth since March 2021. The figure came in above market expectations of a 1.8% rise. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 2.38% higher on Wednesday. The company is set to halt production at its Shanghai plant until the end of February in order to prepare for the production of a new version of its Model 3 sedan for the highly competitive Chinese market, reported Bloomberg.

2. Shopify Inc SHOP: Shares of Shopify closed 6.56% higher but lost 10.32% in extended trading. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.73 billion, up 26% year-over-year while beating a Street estimate of $1.65 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

3. Roku Inc ROKU: Shares of Roku closed 12.09% higher and gained another 10.73% in extended trading. Roku reported fourth-quarter revenue of $867.1 million, which was flat compared to the prior year period. The total revenue came in ahead of Street consensus estimates of $809.7 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

4. Twilio Inc TWLO: Shares of the company closed 6.36% higher on Wednesday and gained another 12.31% in extended trading. The company announced fourth-quarter revenue of $1.02 billion, up 22% year-over-year.

5. Quantumscape Corp QS: Shares of the company closed 32.36% higher but lost another 14.44% in extended trading. The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 25 cents per share, which missed consensus estimates for a loss of 21 cents per share.

