The Tesla, Inc TSLA Model 3 sedan has been in production since 2017. And while it has seen some minor interior and range upgrades since then, the overall look and feel of the car have remained unchanged.

Recently, the Model 3 has been spotted around California with upgrades, as part of Project Highland.

Now the Austin, Texas-based car manufacturer is set to halt production at its Shanghai plant until the end of February in order to prepare to produce a new version of its Model 3 sedan for the highly competitive Chinese market, according to Bloomberg.

The production lines will be upgraded in stages over the course of two months, allowing Tesla to make the necessary changes to its manufacturing processes.

The Shanghai factory is a key production site for Tesla, accounting for more than half of the company's total production.

The decision to halt production at the plant is a significant one, but it is expected to result in a more efficient and streamlined manufacturing process in the long run.

The new Model 3 sedan is expected to be simpler and faster to produce, while also lowering manufacturing costs.

China is the world's largest market for electric vehicles, and competition is intense among automakers seeking to capitalize on this trend. Tesla's decision to halt production at its Shanghai plant is a clear indication of the company's determination to succeed in this region — a key growth area for the company — and to maintain its position as a leader in the global electric vehicle sector.

Photo courtesy of Tesla