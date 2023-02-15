Pop Culture Subsidiary Gives In To ChatGPT Frenzy To Empower Metaverse & NFT Digital Collections

- Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd CPOP subsidiary, Shenzhen Pupu Digital Industry Development Cooperation prepared to focus on developing programs where ChatGPT technology empowers metaverse and NFT digital collections, to lower labor costs, improve innovation efficiency, and achieve complete digitization in a faster manner.
- Zhongpu Shuyuan (Xiamen) Digital Technology Cooperation, another subsidiary of CPOP, had already achieved its strategic goals in 2022 with the commitment to building a communication platform for digital collection.
- The ChatGPT technology will also significantly impact the integration of "street dance," the core element, into NFT digital collections.
- Huang Zhuoqin, Chairman of CPOP, said, "ChatGPT will play a crucial role in our journey to digitalization, and thus our exploration of it will never end." Looking forward, ChatGPT will become a part of our infrastructure for content production. We will also develop a good understanding of other artificial intelligence tools such as AIGC in order to lead the ongoing revolution from tradition to datafication and digitization."
- Chinese organizations, from state media to a Shaolin temple, bagged deals with Baidu, Inc's BIDU ChatGPT-style project ahead of an expected launch in March.
- Many other Chinese tech companies have said they are working on their ChatGPT products, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.
- Price Action: CPOP shares traded lower by 2.33% at $0.88 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksTech