Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple

- Chinese organizations, from state media to a Shaolin temple, bagged deals with Baidu, Inc's BIDU ChatGPT-style project ahead of an expected launch in March.
- China's Shaolin Temple, the cradle of Chinese kung fu, stated its plans to work with Baidu to integrate Ernie Bot into its operations to create an AI-driven content environment, Reuters reports.
- Over a dozen Chinese media outlets also said they cut deals with Baidu, including the state-owned Shanghai Securities Journal.
- Also Read: China Warnes Against AI Frenzy As Alibaba, Baidu Chase Their ChatGPT Dreams
- The journal said the chatbot would increase its competitiveness and lead to an "upgrade" in the financial media industry.
- Baidu's banking joint venture with CITIC and its electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto also shared plans of integrating Ernie into their operations.
- Last week, Baidu shared plans to complete internal testing of its Ernie in March.
- Ernie is an enormous artificial intelligence (AI) powered language model that seeks to rival Microsoft Corp MSFT -backed OpenAI's hit chatbot.
- Many other Chinese tech companies have said they are working on their ChatGPT products, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 1.97% at $152.01 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.