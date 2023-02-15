ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 5:58 AM | 1 min read
Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple
  • Chinese organizations, from state media to a Shaolin temple, bagged deals with Baidu, Inc's BIDU ChatGPT-style project ahead of an expected launch in March.
  • China's Shaolin Temple, the cradle of Chinese kung fu, stated its plans to work with Baidu to integrate Ernie Bot into its operations to create an AI-driven content environment, Reuters reports.
  • Over a dozen Chinese media outlets also said they cut deals with Baidu, including the state-owned Shanghai Securities Journal
  • Also Read: China Warnes Against AI Frenzy As Alibaba, Baidu Chase Their ChatGPT Dreams
  • The journal said the chatbot would increase its competitiveness and lead to an "upgrade" in the financial media industry.
  • Baidu's banking joint venture with CITIC and its electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto also shared plans of integrating Ernie into their operations.
  • Last week, Baidu shared plans to complete internal testing of its Ernie in March.
  • Ernie is an enormous artificial intelligence (AI) powered language model that seeks to rival Microsoft Corp MSFT -backed OpenAI's hit chatbot.
  • Many other Chinese tech companies have said they are working on their ChatGPT products, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited  BABA.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 1.97% at $152.01 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved