Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple

Chinese organizations, from state media to a Shaolin temple, bagged deals with Baidu, Inc's BIDU ChatGPT -style project ahead of an expected launch in March.

-style project ahead of an expected launch in March. China's Shaolin Temple , the cradle of Chinese kung fu, stated its plans to work with Baidu to integrate Ernie Bot into its operations to create an AI-driven content environment, Reuters reports.

, the cradle of Chinese kung fu, stated its plans to work with Baidu to integrate into its operations to create an AI-driven content environment, Reuters reports. Over a dozen Chinese media outlets also said they cut deals with Baidu, including the state-owned Shanghai Securities Journal .

China Warnes Against AI Frenzy As Alibaba, Baidu Chase Their ChatGPT Dreams The journal said the chatbot would increase its competitiveness and lead to an "upgrade" in the financial media industry.

Baidu's banking joint venture with CITIC and its electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto also shared plans of integrating Ernie into their operations.

and its electric vehicle arm also shared plans of integrating Ernie into their operations. Last week, Baidu shared plans to complete internal testing of its Ernie in March.

Ernie is an enormous artificial intelligence (AI) powered language model that seeks to rival Microsoft Corp MSFT -backed OpenAI's hit chatbot.

-backed hit chatbot. Many other Chinese tech companies have said they are working on their ChatGPT products, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA .

. Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 1.97% at $152.01 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

