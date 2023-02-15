Barclays, Devon Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares dipped 47.4% to $10.19 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.

Ouster, Inc. OUST shares fell 6.1% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Tuesday. Ouster is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closes on March 23, 2023.

