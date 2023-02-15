ñol


Barclays, Devon Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 5:59 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares dipped 47.4% to $10.19 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Barclays PLC BCS tumbled 8.5% to $8.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 14% decline in annual profits.
  • Devon Energy Corporation DVN dropped 7.5% to $59.14 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.

  • Ouster, Inc. OUST shares fell 6.1% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Tuesday. Ouster is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closes on March 23, 2023.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM shares dropped 6.1% to $91.91 in pre-market trading after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it cut its stake in the company by 86.2%.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares declined 5.2% to $0.3570 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive filed for mixed-securities shelf offering.
  • ICL Group Ltd ICL shares fell 4.3% to $7.34 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST dropped 4.2% to $16.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued weak guidance.

