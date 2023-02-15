Amazon And Meta Tap Japan's Itochu For Clean Energy Supply

- Japanese trading house Itochu Corp ITOCF agreed to supply wind-generated power solar energy to Amazon.Com Inc AMZN in Japan via Clean Energy Connect Co, Ltd.
- CEC inked a deal with Amazon to develop non-FIT low-pressure solar power plants in 700 sites dedicated to supplying 70 MW DC and 38 MW AC power to Amazon in Japan by 2024.
- Amazon migrated the sources of all of the energy used in its business operations to renewable energy by 2025 and aimed to procure renewable energy worldwide.
- Itochu inked a deal with Fengate Asset Management to invest in the Prairie Switch Wind Project, which is currently under construction in Texas and will have a total generating capacity of 160 MW.
- Itochu inked a corporate power purchase agreement with Meta Platforms Inc META in the U.S.
- The Texas Wind Power Plant Project comprised 48 wind turbines with a generating capacity of 3.4 MW each and a total generating capacity of 160 MW. It will likely reach commercial operation at the end of 2023.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.16% at $99.70 on Tuesday.
