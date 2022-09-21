Amazon Goes Bigger On Clean Energy Projects, Its First In Brazil, India And Poland

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN expanded its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects.
- The expansion included its first renewable energy project in South America, a solar farm in Brazil, and its first solar farms in India and Poland.
- Once fully operational, Amazon’s global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000-gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy, the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 4.6 million U.S. homes annually.
- As the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally, Amazon has 379 renewable energy projects across 21 countries, including 154 wind and solar farms and 225 rooftop solar projects, representing 18.5 GW of renewable energy capacity.
- By the end of 2021, Amazon had reached 85% renewable energy across its business.
- Between April 2020 and June 2021, Amazon suffered “critical fire or arc flash events” in at least six of its 47 North American sites with solar installations, affecting 12.7% of such facilities.
- By June 2021, Amazon took off every U.S. operation with solar. Amazon had to design, install and maintain properly before “re-energizing” any of them.
- Amazon would lose $940,000 million per month, or $20,000 for each of the 47 decommissioned North American sites, as long as the solar remained offline.
