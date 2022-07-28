Trump's Tough Promises: If Elected, He'd Execute Drug Dealers, Repress Protests And...

Donald Trump, well-known as a fawning admirer of authoritative dictators worldwide, is at it again.
In a militant speech, long on insults and threats, Trump told attendees at the America First Policy Institute’s two-day summit that the U.S. needs to copy China, the Philippines and other authoritarian countries by executing all drug dealers after a "very quick trial," claiming those countries have "no drug problem whatsoever."
Vanity Fair, referring to Trump as "a man who should not be allowed to step foot in the District of Columbia ever again," noted that should he win a second term in 2024, "he won’t have a single lingering doubt about going full totalitarian dictator."
In his first speech in DC since leaving office on January 6 under a cloud of controversy and shame, Trump ran through a laundry list of insults and policy suggestions on curbing crime, relocating thousands of homeless Americans, immigration, the economy, culture war issues such as blocking transgender athletes from competing in women’s athletics, the Russia investigation, the pandemic, Anthony Fauci's incompetence and generally reaming anyone and everyone with whom the former president disagrees. He hit heavy on the execution of drug dealers, however.
In his 'America First' speech in DC, Trump goes on a long tangent about how the US needs to copy China and other authoritarian countries by executing all drug dealers after a "very quick trial," claiming those countries have "no drug problem whatsoever." pic.twitter.com/MqjzrQJOdX— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 26, 2022
Apparently, in a reference to nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd, the former president still feels strongly about calling out the National Guard to put down protests and restore law and order.
At least, that's how he felt until January 6, 2021.
Donald Trump is sad that there's no respect for law and order. pic.twitter.com/WCTuwHnej3— The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2022
"It’s hard to overstate the irony of the man who may very soon be indicted for felony crimes in connection with his scofflaw behavior purporting to lead a national anti-crime crusade," wrote NY Magazine. "The common thread between his conduct in 2020 and early 2021 and what he is promising to do in 2025 is contempt for the U.S. Constitution."
