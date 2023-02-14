Ford Plans To Cut 3,800 Jobs In Europe

- Ford Motor Co F has outlined actions that will revitalize its business in Europe and will enable it to profitably compete with a new line-up of passenger vehicles.
- The company is restructuring its business in Europe, creating a leaner, more competitive cost structure, including eliminating 3,800 jobs over the next three years.
- By 2025, Ford plans to resize its European engineering footprint, resulting in 2,800 fewer jobs.
- The changes are driven by the transition to fully electric powertrains and reduced vehicle complexity.
- Ford will maintain an engineering organization of approximately 3,400 roles in Europe, focused on vehicle design and development, as well as the creation of connected services.
- Additionally, a leaner cost structure will be created for Ford’s administrative, marketing, sales and distribution functions in Europe, which includes the elimination of approximately 1,000 positions.
- "These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognize the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead,” said Martin Sander, General Manager of Ford Model e in Europe.
- The company’s strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 remains unchanged. Production of Ford’s first European-built electric passenger vehicle is set to start later in 2023.
- Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $13.17 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
