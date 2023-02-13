ñol


Ford Ropes In Key Tesla Supplier To Build $3.5B Battery Plant In Michigan

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
February 13, 2023 8:01 PM | 1 min read
Ford Motor Company F is investing $3.5 billion to build the United States’ first lithium iron phosphate battery plant.

What Happened: The plant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ford, will be built in Marshall, Michigan, as part of the company’s $50 billion “global push” to become an electric vehicle frontrunner, the auto giant said.

Ford said it has reached a new deal with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited under which its subsidiary will manufacture the battery cells with knowledge and services provided by the leading Chinese battery maker.

Why It Matters: Ford said LFP batteries are “exceptionally durable” and made using fewer higher-demand and high-cost materials.

The automaker added that these batteries will help power its next-generation of passenger vehicles and pickups.

Tesla Inc TSLA supplier CATL supplies two-fifths of the global EV battery market and made its dominant position stronger towards the end of 2022.

The company’s EV battery market share rose 40.9% in November 2022 from 36.9% in a similar period a year ago, data from SNE Research showed.

Price Action: On Monday, Ford shares closed 2.8% higher at $13.09 and fell 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

