The U.S. is asking Americans to leave Russia immediately amid the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

What Happened: On Monday, the U.S. embassy in Moscow asked citizens to leave Russia and “exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions.”

“Do not travel to Russia,” the embassy added.

The embassy has repeatedly warned its citizens not to travel to Russia. Earlier in September, when Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization, it had reiterated a similar warning.

“Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence,” the embassy said.

“Russian authorities arbitrarily enforce local laws against U.S. citizen religious workers and have opened questionable criminal investigations against U.S. citizens engaged in religious activity.”

In January, Russia’s FSB security service said it opened a criminal case against a U.S. citizen suspected of espionage. It said the alleged spy is suspected of "collecting intelligence information in the biological sphere, directed against the security of the Russian Federation."

