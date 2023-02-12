Ukraine’s president hailed his administration’s efforts to restore power generation systems after a massive Russian attack caused wide blackouts in the war-torn nation last week.

What Happened: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said the power workers had done a good job repairing the damage but it would be too early to declare victory on the energy front.

“The very fact that … after a massive missile strike this week, we can have such peaceful energy days proves the professionalism of our energy workers,” he said in a regular video address.

The President also warned of renewed attacks from Vladimir Putin and said the scheduled energy outages would remain in place this week.

“We have to realize: this is not yet a decisive victory on the energy front. Unfortunately, there may be new terrorist attacks from Russia. There may be new restrictions if there is further destruction or growth in consumption.”

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Washington welcomes any effort that could lead to the end of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, asking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

“I think there’s still time for Putin to stop the war. I think there’s still time for it. I will let PM Modi speak to whatever efforts he’s willing to undertake.”

