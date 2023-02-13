Noam Chomsky, also known as the father of modern linguistics, has given his views on the importance of OpenAI‘s chatGPT in the field of education.

What Happened: During an interview on the YouTube channel EduKitchen, Chomsky said that chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot that has created a ripples in the tech ecosystem — has nothing to do with education except undermining it.

Chomsky called chatGPT “basically a high-tech plagiarism” that makes learning difficult as it doesn’t help develop linguistic and cognitive abilities anymore than plagiarism.

“For years, there have been programs that have helped professors detect plagiarized essays. Now it’s going to be more difficult because it’s easier to plagiarize, but that’s about the only contribution to education that I can think of,” he added.

Why It’s Important: The impact of chatGPT and similar technologies has become a subject of debate among educators and tech experts.

The technology was made available for public testing in November 2022. While many hailed chatGPT’s ability to give conversational answers, concern regarding the same being used for academic dishonesty started rising.

Last month, following concerns voiced by some schools and educators about chatGPT encouraging duplicity and plagiarism, the New York City Department of Education barred teachers and students from using the technology on its devices and internet networks.

Taking cognizance of these complaints, OpenAI also released a new tool to help distinguish between human and AI-generated texts — but this technology has many limitations.

