Following concerns regarding the impact of AI-powered chatbots, chatGPT creator OpenAi has released a new tool to help distinguish between human and AI-generated texts — but there are certain limitations.

What Happened: OpenAI made chatGPT available for free public testing in November last year. While many leading experts hailed the AI-powered chatbot, concerns regarding the same being used to build automated misinformation campaigns and academic dishonesty started rising.

Now, OpenAI has released a new classifier to detect AI-generated text. However, the company admitted that it is “impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text.”

In its public beta mode, OpenAI stated that the AI classifier is “very unreliable” on texts below 1,000 characters. In fact, the detection tool can also sometimes mislabel longer texts.

Additionally, the AI detection tool can sometimes incorrectly label human-written texts as AI-generated content and performs “significantly worse” in languages other than English.

It is also pertinent to note that AI-generated texts can be easily edited to trick the classifier.

OpenAI also said that they are working with educators in the U.S. to discuss chatGPT’s capabilities and limitations in the classrooms.

Why It’s Important: In January, the New York City Department of Education banned teachers and students from using OpenAI’s chatGPT on its devices and internet networks.

The decision came after some schools and educators voiced concerns about the technology encouraging duplicity and plagiarism, making the concept of writing assignments obsolete.

