Mark Cuban Shares Biggest Misconception About Becoming Super Rich, And How His Friends Feel About It

Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban has a multi-faceted life. He has built a career creating and investing in profitable companies, and stars on the popular television show "Shark Tank."

Cuban wanted to get rich and retire by age 35. By the time he was 32, he sold the company for $6 million, pocketing around $2 million in profit, but realized that he preferred working and being engaged in business.

During an interview with Alex Kennedy on The HoopsHype Podcast, he shared his thoughts on misconceptions about becoming and staying super-rich.

"Everybody thinks that money changes you. And it can, in many respects, but it doesn't have to," CNBC quoted him saying during the interview.

"Even when I was dead a-- broke sleeping on the floor, I was having fun, hanging out with my friends. And those guys are still my same friends now," he added.

Talking about navigating relationships after becoming wealthy, Cuban said, "The hardest part is just dealing with friends when it first happens because they're the ones that aren't quite sure if you're going to be the same person, how you're going to act. Are you always going to pick up the check or only sometimes pick up the check? So it's a little adjustment, but your true friends stay your true friends."

Cuban has said that money has allowed him more peace of mind and flexibility.

Despite massive wealth, Cuban said he's worked hard to maintain his down-to-earth perspective and ensure that his wealth hasn't changed him.

"I'm lucky because I don't have to stress about bills, I don't have to worry if they're going to turn my lights off again and stuff like that, which I had to worry about in the past," he said. "I don't have to worry about money, and I can set my schedule," he added.

"No matter the scale, having more money than you did when you were broke changes you some," said Cuban. "But it doesn't have to change you a lot, and I think that's the biggest misconception."

During an interview, Cuban said the secret to his success is how he has invested time in his family and kids.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia